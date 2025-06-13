Trump says Iran 'may have another opportunity' to make nuclear deal with US after Israeli attacks

Iran "may have another opportunity" to strike a nuclear agreement with the US, President Donald Trump said Friday after Israel carried out sweeping attacks against Tehran's ballistic missile and nuclear programs that killed at least 86 people and injured 341 others.

"They missed the opportunity to make a deal. Now, they may have another opportunity. We'll see," Trump said during a telephone interview with NBC News.

Asked why he believes Iran would be willing to resume talks after Israel carried out its expansive attacks, Trump said Iranian officials have already reached out to him to convey as much.

"They're calling me to speak," said Trump. Asked who is calling him, the US president said: "The same people we worked with the last time ... Many of them are dead now."

A sixth round of indirect negotiations was slated to take place on Sunday in the sultanate of Oman, but it is unclear if they will proceed as planned in the wake of the attacks, as well as Iran's expected retaliation against Israel.

Trump appeared to laud Israel's attacks, saying: "They had the finest equipment in the world, which is American equipment."

Israel launched a large-scale attack early Friday, deploying around 200 aircraft to target Iran's nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities. Several senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists were killed in the strikes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the "targeted" military operation will continue as long as necessary.

Iran has vowed "severe punishment," and called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

The Trump administration has maintained that Israel's attacks were "unilateral," and has warned Iran against attacking US targets in response.