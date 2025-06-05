Cuba slams new US travel ban as 'racist,' harms families

Cuba on Thursday condemned a "racist" US decision to partially restrict the entry of Cubans into its territory.

"The new ban on entry to the US for nationals of several countries has racist undertones with the support of anti-Cuban politicians," Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez wrote on X. Rodriguez asserted that the policy "harms contact between Cuban families" and "damages personal, professional, academic, and cultural exchanges between both countries."

His reference to "anti-Cuban politicians" is understood as targeting certain US lawmakers, primarily Florida Republicans who oppose the government on the island.

The condemnation follows US President Donald Trump's executive order on Wednesday, which banned travel to the US for nationals of 12 countries and partially restricted the entry for those of seven others, citing national security concerns.

The executive order, set to take effect June 9, imposes a full entry ban on citizens from Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. It also limits arrivals from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

The Trump administration justified Cuba's inclusion by citing its status as "a state sponsor of terrorism," its alleged failure to "cooperate or share sufficient law enforcement intelligence with the United States," and its "historical refusal to accept the return of its deported nationals."

The US also pointed to the percentage of Cuban visa holders who overstay their authorized stay in the country.

Trump stated in a video Wednesday that additional countries could be added to the travel ban as "threats emerge around the world."