US will not allow any enrichment of uranium by Iran: Trump

The US will not allow any enrichment of uranium by Iran under a potential nuclear deal, President Donald Trump said Monday.

"The AUTOPEN should have stopped Iran a long time ago from 'enriching.' Under our potential Agreement — WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

His remarks came after a media report claimed a US proposal for a nuclear deal presented to Iran on Saturday would permit limited low-level uranium enrichment within Iran for an unspecified period.

The proposal would halt Iran's new centrifuge research and development, restrict domestic enrichment to civilian purposes and establish a regional consortium to oversee compliance, according to a report by the US-based news website Axios.

The US proposal would also ban Iran from building new enrichment sites and require the dismantling of key uranium processing infrastructure, according to sources quoted by the news outlet.

The fifth round of US-Iran nuclear negotiations was held on May 23 in Rome under Omani mediation.

Trump, who withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, is seeking a new deal. He has said that Iran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear bomb.