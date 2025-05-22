Woman shot at CIA headquarters in US: Reports

A female driver was shot at a security gate at the CIA's northern Virginia headquarters early Thursday, according to multiple reports.

"There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters," a CIA spokesperson told NBC News.

"The front gate at Headquarters is closed until further notice. Please use alternate routes for Thursday, May 22nd," the spy agency wrote on X.

A Fairfax County police spokesperson told CBS News that the shooting took place around 4 a.m. local time (0800GMT).

It is unclear why the shooting took place, but a Fairfax police spokesperson told NBC it was "non-fatal."

The agency did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.