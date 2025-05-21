US formally accepts luxury jet from Qatar for Trump

The US has accepted a 747 jetliner as a gift from Qatar, the US media outlets reported Wednesday, citing a defense department spokesman.

According to the report, the Air Force has been asked to figure out a way to rapidly upgrade the plane so it can be put into use as a new Air Force One for President Donald Trump.

"The secretary of defense (Pete Hegseth) has accepted a Boeing 747 from Qatar in accordance with all federal rules and regulations," chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement, according to the report.

Parnell said the Pentagon "will work to ensure proper security measures and functional-mission requirements are considered for an aircraft used to transport the president of the United States."

Asked about reports that the Pentagon accepted the jet, Trump told reporters at the White House that Qatar is "giving the United States Air Force a jet, okay, and it's a great thing."

In the Oval Office to meet with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump slammed the NBC reporter for asking an off-topic question.

"You know, you ought to get out of here. What does this have to do with the Qatari jet?' he said. "We're talking about a lot of other things, and it is NBC trying to get off the subject of what you just saw. You are a terrible reporter. Number one, you don't have what it takes to be a reporter. You are not smart enough. But for you to go on to a subject about a jet that was given to the United States Air Force, which is a very nice thing."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled legislation Monday that would block Trump from using the luxury jet to serve as Air Force One.

The Presidential Airlift Security Act of 2025 would prevent the Pentagon from using any funds to procure, modify, restore or maintain aircraft previously owned by foreign governments or their representatives for presidential airlift purposes.

A group of Senate Democrats said last week that Trump's public statement about accepting the aircraft provides a "dangerous opportunity to exploit for foreign intelligence agencies and adversaries seeking to do harm" to the US.

During his visit to the Middle East last week, Trump said he would accept the Boeing 747 to serve as the next Air Force One.

"Only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country," he said.