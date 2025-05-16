US senators say Trump tariff policy harming national security interests

Three US Senate Democrats on Friday voiced concern over the Donald Trump administration's tariff policy, warning that it is hurting American security interests.

Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Jack Reed and Mark Warner sent a letter to Trump to raise concern about the policy.

"We are writing to express our deep concern over your Administration's tariff policy and its harmful impact on U.S. national security," wrote senators in the letter.

They warned that tariffs announced this year will cost American households thousands of dollars, increase inflation and undermine longstanding US alliances and partnerships.

"We expect Administration officials to speak to the impact of U.S. tariff actions on our alliances and partnerships as part of that process.

"If your tariff tirade continues to spiral, 'America First' may result in 'America Alone,' leaving our citizens less safe and our Nation less strong and less prosperous," they said.