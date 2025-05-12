Putin calls for stronger Russia-Islamic world ties at KazanForum

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday welcomed participants of the 16th KazanForum, calling for stronger ties between Russia and the Islamic world in finance, technology, and regional security.

"I cordially welcome you to hospitable Kazan," Putin said in a message to guests of the International Economic Forum "Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum," which will open Tuesday in the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The event, which runs through May 18, brings together delegations from over 100 countries.

Despite global tensions, Putin said Russia remains committed to expanding cooperation with Muslim-majority countries in economic, scientific, educational, and humanitarian fields.

"Joint work on developing a digital financial system will be the subject of a meeting of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group with the participation of representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation," he added.

This year's forum agenda includes trade, Islamic finance, halal standards, and participation-based financial models. Participants include officials from international organizations, governments, investment groups, and public institutions.

Anadolu, the Turkish global news agency, is the event's global communications partner.

Putin also noted that this edition of the forum coincides with the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II. He linked that legacy to modern-day global challenges.

"It is important for us to preserve the memory of the lessons of history … only together can we effectively counter such modern security threats as terrorism, extremism, and the escalation of local conflicts," he said.

Putin said he is confident the forum will continue to serve as a key platform for productive dialogue and stronger partnerships between Russia and the Islamic world.





