Trump says will 'continue to work' with Kyiv, Moscow to end conflict

US President Donald Trump said Sunday he will "continue to work with both sides" to end the conflict in Ukraine, following Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for direct talks with Kyiv and calls from European leaders for a ceasefire.

"A potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, without specifying what he was referring to.

"Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never ending "bloodbath" hopefully comes to an end... I will continue to work with both sides to make sure that it happens."































