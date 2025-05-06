US seizes record amount of fentanyl in major cartel takedown

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Tuesday the "largest" fentanyl seizure in American history in the state of New Mexico, which was run by the Sinaloa cartel.

"It marks the most significant victory in our nation's fight against fentanyl and drug trafficking to date," Bondi said at a news conference.

The multi-agency operation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) targeted "one of the largest and most dangerous drug trafficking and foreign terrorist organizations in our country," she said.

Authorities seized 3 million fentanyl pills among 11.5 kilograms of the deadly synthetic opioid.

Six high-level cartel operatives were arrested, all of whom were "in the country illegally," according to the attorney general. "The precursors are made in China. It was sent to Mexico and came right in our country."

The Trump administration has prioritized combating fentanyl trafficking, imposing tariffs on imports from China, Mexico and Canada to pressure those countries to curb production and smuggling.

She said the operation culminated after "months and months of work," beginning with smaller drug buys and cases. Beyond the fentanyl, authorities confiscated $5 million in cash, 35 kilograms of methamphetamine, 7.5 kilograms of cocaine, 4.5 kilograms of heroin and 49 firearms.

"There will be no negotiating, and we will lock you up for as long as humanly possible. We will not negotiate with those who are killing our family members," said Bondi, who promised further actions. "More seizures are coming. More arrests are coming. I guarantee you that."

The US designated the Sinaloa cartel a Foreign Terrorist Organization in February.