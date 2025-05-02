7 killed in van-pickup crash near Yellowstone National Park in US

Rescue workers arrive to the scene after a deadly collision between a pickup truck and tour van near Henry's Lake State Park in eastern Idaho on Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo)

Seven people died Thursday evening in a crash on a highway near Yellowstone National Park, according to a statement from the Idaho State Police (ISP) on Friday.

The crash occurred before 7:15 p.m. local time in eastern Idaho and involved a Dodge Ram pickup and a Mercedes passenger van.

"There were 14 occupants in the van and one occupant, the driver, in the pickup. Tragically, six individuals in the van and the driver of the pickup died as a result of the crash," it added.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, with US Highway 20 closed for nearly seven hours. The road was later opened for regular traffic.