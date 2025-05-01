US House passes bill to reverse California gas car ban

Traffic moves along a freeway as vehicles travel towards Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 22, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution Thursday to overturn the state of California's plan to end the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. John Joyce from the state of Pennsylvania, passed in a vote of 246-164.

It would undo the Biden administration's approval of California's plan to mandate at least 80% electric vehicles by 2035.

"Proud to see my bill to protect consumer choice in the automobile market pass the House in a bipartisan fashion. Congress cannot allow California to set national policy," Joyce wrote on X.

He urged the Senate to pass the legislation so President Donald Trump "can protect the freedom of the open road for the American people."