US defense chief calls his Indian counterpart amid tensions with Pakistan after gunmen attack in Kashmir

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh spoke with his US counterpart Pete Hegseth on the phone on Thursday, amid tensions with Pakistan following a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22 that killed 26 tourists.

Hegseth called Singh to "express his sympathies and condolences" following the Pahalgam attack, according to a statement released by the Indian Defense Ministry.

Singh said it is "important for the global community to explicitly and unequivocally condemn and call out such heinous acts of terrorism."

Hegseth, for his part, reiterated the "full support of the US government in India's fight against terrorism."

"US stands in solidarity with India and supports India's right to defend itself," the statement quoted Hegseth as telling his Indian counterpart.

Tensions between the two countries have escalated since April 22, when unidentified gunmen killed 26 people at the Pahalgam tourist resort in Indian-administered Kashmir.

New Delhi blamed Pakistan, claiming that the attack had "cross-border" links.

However, Islamabad has distanced itself from the attack, expressing "concern" and offering to cooperate with an independent investigation.

In recent days, many countries have contacted the leaders of both countries in an attempt to ease tensions.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately with senior leaders from India and Pakistan, urging both countries to reduce tensions and prioritize regional stability.