Rubio meets French counterpart in Washington to discuss ‘path to peace in Ukraine’

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 1, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot at the State Department on Thursday to "advance the path to peace in Ukraine," the State Department said in a statement.

Rubio commended "France's leadership in rallying European and Ukrainian support for a sustainable deal but made clear that words are not enough," said spokesperson Tammy Bruce. "Europe must step up with real resources and political will to bring this war to an end."

"The Secretary made clear that President Trump is focused on halting the senseless bloodshed in Ukraine and affirmed a U.S. commitment to working closely with France and other European partners to secure a lasting peace," said Bruce.

The two also discussed diplomatic efforts to reach a cease-fire and hostage exchange deal in the Gaza Strip, as well as "their shared commitment to preventing Iran from developing or obtaining a nuclear weapon," she said.