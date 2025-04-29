US, Mexico reach 'historic' water-sharing deal to ease shortages in Texas

The US and Mexico reached an "historic" agreement Monday to address water shortages in Texas, with Mexico agreeing to increase its water deliveries under the 1944 Water Treaty.

"In a historic demonstration of leadership, President (Donald) Trump prioritized ensuring Mexican water deliveries for Texas farmers under the 1944 Water Treaty. Through the direct engagement of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, we are now delivering on the President's promise," according to a statement by US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

The 1944 Water Treaty ensures that both countries share the water from the Rio Grande, a river along the US-Mexico border.

Saying that Mexico has agreed to send more water from its reservoirs and rivers to the US, Bruce noted that "these steps will help American farmers, ranchers and municipalities in Texas's Rio Grande Valley get much-needed water and reduce shortfalls in deliveries under the 1944 Water Treaty."

"The United States and Mexico also committed to develop a long-term plan to reliably meet treaty requirements while addressing outstanding water debts," she added.

The US also thanked Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for her help in making the deal possible and expressed readiness to continue cooperation to fight water shortages in the region.



