First 100 days: Trump redefines America’s role on world stage

In the first 100 days of his second term, US President Donald Trump has moved swiftly on several major foreign policy fronts, from escalating trade tensions with China to attempting to deliver on his promise to end the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, while also reopening nuclear talks with Iran.

His administration's early actions have drawn mixed reactions among allies and analysts, as Trump's "America First" doctrine reasserts itself across global arenas.

TRADE WARS AND GLOBAL ORDER



One of Trump's major moves was the imposition of sweeping tariffs: a 10% baseline on all imports, 25% on goods from Canada and Mexico, and up to 245% on Chinese products.

Although he later paused tariffs for most countries above his 10% baseline for 90 days to allow for negotiations, sector-specific duties on cars, steel, and aluminum remain, creating turbulence in global markets.

Rich Outzen, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and a former military and civilian advisor at the US Department of State from 2016 to 2021, highlighted the administration's clarity of purpose on foreign policy.

"High marks for clear articulation of policy — there is little doubt what his Administration is aiming to do on the big portfolios related to foreign policy," he said in written comments to Anadolu. "He has communicated a hard-nosed approach to security and trade, aiming to end wars but not afraid to use force (as with the Houthis)."

Yasir Atalan, a fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said Trump's actions have accelerated a transformation in the global system.

"The Trump administration shattered the existing world order," Atalan told Anadolu. "The idea of a Western-centered, rules-based global world order, where the United States invested heavily in its allies and partners, has been shattered."

Atalan pointed to Vice President JD Vance's remarks in February at the Munich Security Conference — where he criticized European countries over issues of democracy and freedom of speech in an example of the growing divide between the US and its traditional allies.

"Now, these allies and partners see the relationship with the United States in a more bilateral, transactional way," he said, referring to US allies in Europe, as well as Canada and Mexico, which face tariffs.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE: PEACE THROUGH DIPLOMACY



Trump repeatedly vowed on the campaign trail to end the war in Ukraine within his first 24 hours in office.

Since taking office, he has shifted US policy away from isolation of Russia, engaging directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while also speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European allies to press for a peace agreement.

Although high-level talks in Paris and Saudi Arabia produced outlines for a potential ceasefire deal, Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently warned that Washington might abandon its efforts if no progress is made.

Meanwhile, fighting continues on the ground, while Ukraine resists making major territorial concessions like Crimea.

"What President Trump understands better than many in Washington is that war, pressure, and diplomacy are not either/or options — you can talk, apply pressure, and if necessary fight while pursuing peace," Outzen said. "His engagement has been criticized on tone for not sufficiently demonizing Russia, but moral posturing won't end the war."

Atalan noted that Trump offered Russia a key concession.

"Trump delivered one of the important things to Putin: the idea of Ukraine joining NATO now is off the table," he said. "While Trump wants to end the war, sustainable peace will be difficult unless deeper concerns are addressed on both sides."

GAZA AND MIDDLE EAST



Throughout his campaign, Trump promised to end Israel's war on Gaza.

Days before taking office, Trump pushed for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, with his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, playing a leading role in the negotiations along with Biden administration officials.

A six-week ceasefire agreement, which included the exchange of hostages, was reached on Jan. 19. However, the ceasefire collapsed after Israel resumed military operations on March 18, killing over 1,500 people since then and blocking food, fuel, medicine or other essential supplies from entering Gaza.

In a controversial move, Trump also proposed redeveloping Gaza into a "Riviera of the Middle East," involving the displacement of more than 2 million Palestinians — a plan that drew widespread international condemnation.

When asked whether Trump could still deliver on his promise to end the Gaza war, Outzen was cautiously optimistic.

"Conflict termination is an extremely complicated endeavor, not indexed solely to one power's policy or efforts," he said. "I think he will, and has already, committed significant energy and resources to ending these conflicts (Gaza and Ukraine)."

Atalan argued that the fundamental issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains unresolved.

"The idea of a two-state solution needs to be heavily invested in, but the United States did not deliver this until now," he said. "Until those core concerns are addressed, the conflict is likely to continue."

Meanwhile, Trump has reopened diplomatic channels with Iran, holding three rounds of direct talks. Rubio recently said Iran can have a civilian nuclear program if it agrees to abandon uranium enrichment.

Trump also signed an executive order to reimpose a policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran, aiming to curb its oil exports

He is preparing for his first foreign trip to the Middle East, with a May 13-16 tour to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.

RELATIONS WITH TÜRKİYE: SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT



Trump has also stepped up engagement with another key regional leader: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He has held two phone calls with Erdoğan so far — one shortly after his election victory and another in March — discussing bilateral ties and regional issues. Trump's special envoy Witkoff, described the latest call as "great" and "transformational."

Plans for an in-person meeting are reportedly underway, amid discussions to restore Türkiye's participation in the F-35 fighter jet program and to resolve disputes stemming from US sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

Outzen sees progress on the horizon.

"There is a far better chance now, and some initial indications of progress, than was the case either under Biden or during the first Trump administration," he said.

Atalan said recent developments, including a deal between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), have eased US-Türkiye tensions over Syria.

"Syria is going to be less of a problem between the US and Türkiye from now on," he said.

He also expressed optimism about Türkiye's potential re-entry into the F-35 program.

"The personal rapport between Trump and Erdoğan could definitely deliver something. There's a high chance Türkiye can rejoin the F-35 program, because that would be an easy win for both sides," Atalan said.