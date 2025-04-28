Trump urges Canadians to vote for him, again pushing for it to become 51st US state

As Canadians head to the ballot box on Monday, US President Donald Trump-seen as the biggest issue in the election-called on millions of voters to cast their ballots for him.

Trump's post on social media drew quick condemnation from Liberal leader Mark Carney and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, arch-rivals in Monday's polls, who in effect told Trump on X not to stick his nose into Canadian elections.

"President Trump, stay out of our election," wrote Poilievre, the challenger. "The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box."

Prime Minister Carney wrote: "This is Canada-we decide what happens here."

Trump's post claimed Canadians would reap a financial bonanza if they joined America as the 51st state.

"Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, QUADRUPLE in size, WITH ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st. State of the United States of America," Trump wrote.

In months of mockingly persistent interjections, Trump has said the annexation of Canada would create a "beautiful land mass," eliminating "an artificially drawn line from many years ago."

The vote Monday in Canada will elect the leader and party that will have to deal with Trump to reach a possible new Canada-Mexico-US trade deal.