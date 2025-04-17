Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students

 Contact Us
The Trump administration threatened to block Harvard from enrolling foreign students unless it accepts federal oversight on admissions, hiring, and political alignment, sparking tensions over academic independence.

Published April 17,2025
The Trump administration said Wednesday it would stop Harvard University from enrolling foreign students if it does not agree to government demands that would put it under outside political supervision.

US President Donald Trump is furious at the storied university -- which has produced 162 Nobel prize winners -- for rejecting his request to submit to oversight on admissions, hiring and political slant.

"And if Harvard cannot verify it is in full compliance with its reporting requirements, the university will lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students," read a statement from the Department of Homeland Security.