White House special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Monday that a diplomatic agreement with Iran will depend on working out details around verification of the country's uranium enrichment and weapons programs.

"This is going to be much about verification on the enrichment program, and then ultimately verification on weaponization," Witkoff said in an interview on Fox News' Hannity. "That includes missiles, the type of missiles that they have stockpiled there, and it includes the trigger for a bomb."