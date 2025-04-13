News Americas Rocket sirens sound in Tel Aviv after missile fired from Yemen

The Israeli military said on Sunday an attempt to intercept an incoming missile launched from Yemen was likely successful after air raid sirens sounded across Israel.

Rocket sirens were triggered in Tel Aviv and across central Israel on Sunday evening, as an incoming projectile fired from Yemen was apparently successfully intercepted by defences, according to the Israeli military.



A military spokesman said the rocket was likely launched by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group, which has repeatedly targeted Israel. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.



Earlier in the day, a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel. The military later announced plans to strike what it said was the suspected launch site in Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza. Residents were ordered to evacuate the area and seek shelter.







