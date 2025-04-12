Mexico to release water to Texas amid Trump threats over 1944 treaty dispute

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Friday that Mexico will begin releasing millions of cubic meters of water to Texas, responding to US President Donald Trump's threats of tariffs and economic sanctions over an alleged breach of a decades-old water treaty.

Trump had accused Mexico of violating the 1944 U.S.-Mexico Water Treaty, which governs the distribution of water from the Río Bravo (Rio Grande) and the Colorado River, asserting that Mexico owes 1.3 million acre-feet of water to the US.

Speaking during her morning press briefing, Sheinbaum said the government would move swiftly to address the issue.

"To the farmers in Texas, who are the ones requesting the water, there will be an immediate delivery of a certain number of millions of cubic meters, which can be provided according to the availability of water in the Bravo," she said.

Under the treaty, Mexico is required to deliver 1.75 million acre-feet of water every five years from the Río Bravo. However, recent figures show Mexico has delivered only about 30% of the total quota, prompting Washington's growing frustration.

Taking to his platform, Truth Social, Trump accused Mexico of "stealing water" and vowed to escalate pressure.

"THAT ENDS NOW! I will make sure Mexico doesn't violate our Treaties, and doesn't hurt our Texas Farmers," Trump posted. "We will keep escalating consequences, including TARIFFS and, maybe even SANCTIONS, until Mexico honors the Treaty and GIVES TEXAS THE WATER THEY ARE OWED!"

He also referenced a recent halt to water shipments to Tijuana, linking it to enforcement of treaty obligations and saying his administration would continue pushing back against what he called unfair water practices.