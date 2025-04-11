More than 50% of Americans hold unfavorable opinion of Trump: Poll

US President Donald J. Trump listens to remarks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 10 April 2025. (EPA Photo)

A new poll revealed that the majority of Americans hold an unfavorable opinion of US President Donald Trump, with support declining over economic concerns and his recent trade policies.

"Americans view Trump much less favorably personally than they did at the start of his term. 54% of Americans have a very or somewhat unfavorable view of Trump, while 43% view him favorably," according to the survey, conducted by The Economist and YouGov between April 5-8.

According to the poll, 51% of Americans disapprove of Trump's overall job performance, compared to 43% who approve — a five-point drop in one week.

The survey also showed a decline in Trump's handling of the economy, with 51% disapproving of his approach to the economy and 55% showing disapproval of how he is handling prices.

On Trump's announcement of a 10% minimum tariff on imports, the survey found that 52% disapprove of the new tariffs, and 80% believe the tariffs will increase the cost of goods.

Only 4% of Americans expect prices to go down because of the tariffs.

Asked about Trump's remarks about staying in office beyond his current term, the survey found that 52% of Americans believe Trump will try to run for a third term, despite constitutional limits.

However, only 17% say he should, and just 8% think the Constitution allows it.