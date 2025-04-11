Mexican president confident that water dispute with US can be resolved

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday she is confident that a dispute with the US involving a 1944 water treaty can be resolved after President Donald Trump threatened her country with tariffs and sanctions.

Trump accused Mexico of violating the treaty, under which it is required to deliver 1.75 million acre-feet of water to the US over a five-year cycle, including 1.3 million acre-feet to Texas.

"Mexico OWES Texas 1.3 million acre-feet of water under the 1944 Water Treaty, but Mexico is unfortunately violating their Treaty obligation," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"This is very unfair, and it is hurting South Texas Farmers very badly. Last year, the only Sugar Mill in Texas CLOSED, because Mexico has been stealing the water from Texas Farmers.

"I will make sure Mexico doesn't violate our Treaties, and doesn't hurt our Texas Farmers...we will keep escalating consequences, including TARIFFS and, maybe even SANCTIONS, until Mexico honors the Treaty, and GIVES TEXAS THE WATER THEY ARE OWED!" he added.

Replying on X, Sheinbaum pointed to a three-year drought fueled by climate change that has prevented Mexico from fulfilling its water commitments, while noting that "to the extent water is available, Mexico has been complying" with the treaty.

"Yesterday, a comprehensive proposal was sent to the US Department of State's Deputy Secretary to address the delivery of water to Texas under the 1944 treaty. The proposal includes immediate short-term actions," she said.

"The International Boundary and Water Commission has continued its work to identify mutually beneficial solutions for both countries."

In her post, Sheinbaum said she has instructed the secretaries of agriculture and rural development and foreign affairs as well as the secretary of environment and natural resources to immediately reach out to the US Department of Agriculture and the State Department.

"I am confident that, as with other matters, an agreement will be reached," she added.

This is not the first time that the water treaty has been a source of friction between the two countries.

In September 2020, Mexico paid its water debt to the US by diverting water from the La Boquilla dam in Chihuahua to Texas.

Local farmers mobilized and denounced the move, claiming their crops were compromised as the region had endured severe droughts.

The demonstration was met with force by the Mexican National Guard.

Trucks driven by protesters tried to block the National Guard convoy from taking the protestors away. One of the officers opened fire, hitting a truck carrying a married couple, Jessica Silva and Jaime Torres. Silva was killed and Torres was badly wounded.





