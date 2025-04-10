Trump says China wants deal, but not sure 'how quick' as US hikes tariffs to 125%

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he signs a series of Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 09 April 2025. (EPA Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that China is eager to make a trade deal but uncertain about its timing, after Washington raised tariffs on Chinese imports to 125%.

"We have a tremendous amount of spirit from other countries, including China. China wants to make a deal. They just don't know how quick to go about it," Trump said in front of the White House as he welcomed a group of race car drivers ahead of the 2025 Daytona 500.

"President Xi's a proud man, I know him very well … they'll figure it out," he said.

Trump said he expects a deal is going to be made with China as well as other nations, saying the agreements will be "fair deals for everybody."

He reiterated that the previous trade terms had unfairly harmed the US: "They were sucking us dry… you can't do that anymore."

Trump's remarks came after he announced that the US would impose a 125% tariff on Chinese imports due to Beijing's "lack of respect" for global markets.

He also authorized a 90-day pause and a lowered reciprocal tariffs of 10% to other countries other than China.