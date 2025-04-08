US WILL TAKE BACK PANAMA CANAL FROM CHINAS INFLUENCE: PENTAGON CHIEF

US will take back Panama Canal from China's influence: Pentagon chief

The US will take back the Panama Canal from China's influence, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday.

"Together we will take back the Panama Canal from China's influence, and we will do this along with other capable, like-minded allies and partners," Hegseth told a news conference with Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino in Panama City.

Hegseth said US relations with the Central American nation will continue to grow in the months and years ahead.

"I want to be very clear: China did not build this canal. China does not operate this canal, and China will not weaponize this canal," he added.