US lawmaker urges Trump administration not to send arms to Israel

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib urged the Trump administration Monday to protect American citizens and not to send arms to Israel.

"Israeli soldiers opened fire on three American children yesterday, killing Omar Mohammad Rabea.

"Our government's responsibility is to protect its citizens. Instead, we're arming their murderers. Arms embargo now," Tlaib said on X.

Her remarks came a day after Rabea, a 14-year-old Palestinian who reportedly has US citizenship, was killed and two others were injured by gunfire from Israeli forces near the occupied West Bank town of Turmus Ayya.

Since the start of Israel's war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli forces and illegal settlers have intensified attacks across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, killing 945 Palestinians, injuring around 7,000 and arresting over 15,800, according to official Palestinian figures.

The International Court of Justice declared Israel's longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories illegal last July, demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.