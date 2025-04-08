US House Minority leader slams Trump tariffs as 'reckless'

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks at his weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on April 02, 2025 in Washington, DC. (AFP File Photo)

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries criticized President Donald Trump on Monday over recently announced tariffs, calling them "a tax on the American people."

"The Trump tariffs, which are a tax on the American people, are so reckless, so un-strategic, so lacking in any sophistication, that the only conclusion that one can draw is that Donald Trump and Republicans are intentionally tanking the economy," Jeffries said at a news conference on Capitol Hill.

He questioned the motivation behind such an economic policy, suggesting that it was designed to benefit the wealthy during periods of financial strain.

"Is it because, as Donald Trump has indicated, that during tough economic times, the rich get richer, and it's a fine opportunity?" he said.

Last Wednesday, Trump announced the imposition of sweeping reciprocal tariffs on more than 180 countries ranging from 10% to 50%.