US considers major troop reductions from Eastern Europe: Report

US defense officials are considering withdrawing up to 10,000 troops from Eastern Europe, according to a report by NBC News on Tuesday.

The proposal could involve withdrawing up to half of the 20,000 troops that the Biden administration stationed in 2022 to strengthen the defenses of countries bordering Ukraine following Russia's "special military operation," according to six US and European officials familiar with the issue.

Talks about reducing US troop levels in Romania and Poland are taking place as US President Donald Trump seeks to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire.

The officials stated that if the Pentagon approves the proposal, European officials fear it could fuel concerns that the US is abandoning long-time allies in Europe, who view Russia as an increasing threat.

"The President is constantly reviewing deployments and priorities to make sure he keeps America First," National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes told NBC News.

Trump, who campaigned on quickly ending the war, has urged Ukraine to make concessions and briefly suspended US military aid after a dispute with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, without committing to future assistance.

The US contributes nuclear deterrence and military capabilities, operates bases, and stations 80,000 troops in Europe, supporting defense efforts with resources that continental allies lack.