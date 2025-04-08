Iran understands it should take Trump 'seriously': US State Department

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Tuesday that Iran understands President Donald Trump's seriousness about nuclear negotiations, as both nations prepare for high-level talks.

"They're at the table, and they understand to take President Trump seriously. They know that he's a man who does what he says, he means what he says," Bruce told Fox News.

The comments follow Trump's announcement Monday that "very big" direct talks with Iran would begin Saturday.

Bruce emphasized the administration's firm position. "The President has said they will not have a nuclear weapon. He is serious," she said.

Asked if Secretary of State Marco Rubio would lead the talks, Bruce declined to specify who would represent the US but confirmed it would be "almost the highest ranks" as Trump indicated.

She refused to elaborate on Trump's statement that Houthi attacks on ships would be considered attacks from Iran, saying: "I'm not going to speculate ... that's not a situation I can speculate on, nor would I."

The Houthis have targeted ships in the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has killed more than 50,700 victims in a brutal onslaught.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed Tuesday that Iran and the US will meet Saturday in Oman for indirect high-level talks, in contrast to Trump saying that Washington would be "dealing with them directly."

"It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court," Araghchi wrote on X.

Trump has repeatedly threatened military action if talks fail, stating Monday that Tehran "is going to be in great danger" without an agreement.