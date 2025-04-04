US says ready to partner with Greenland in case of independence from Denmark

The US is prepared to partner with Greenland if it decides to become independent from Denmark, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Brussels after NATO foreign ministers' meeting on Friday.

When questioned about Denmark's concerns over US intentions toward Greenland, Rubio emphasized that the administration would respect Greenlanders' self-determination.

He suggested that Greenland "has made clear" that they want to be independent from Denmark. "Denmark should focus on the fact that the Greenlanders don't want to be a part of Denmark," Rubio said.

He emphasized that if Greenland decides to be independent, the US would "stand ready ... to step in and say … 'We can create a partnership.'"

The secretary warned against Chinese influence in the region: "What we're not going to do is let China come in ... offer them a bunch of money and become dependent on China."

When asked about the potential use of US military force against Denmark, Rubio clarified Trump's position, saying: "He said ... I'm not going to rule out anything if Greenland is encroached upon by a foreign power, like a China or Russia or anybody else."

Since returning to office in January, Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland despite Denmark's rejections.

HOUTHIS, IRAN NUCLEAR TALKS



On Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, Rubio suggested other nations should appreciate US intervention: "We've done a big favor by taking on this band of criminals ... The world should be grateful to the United States."

Regarding Iran's nuclear ambitions, Rubio said: "I don't know of any country in the world that's excited about Iran ever having a nuclear weapons capability ... the president would like to figure out what's going to happen there, but it's also made it clear that there's not going to be a nuclear armed Iran," he said.

The Houthis have targeted ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians. Trump vowed "decisive military action" against the group in March.

NATO DEFENSE SPENDING



Rubio reiterated his call for NATO members to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP.

"I'm not saying overnight, but to get to that point, we think that's what NATO allies need to be spending," he said.

"The United States commits a lot to NATO ... but it has to be a real Alliance, and that means that our alliance partners have to increase their own capabilities," the US secretary of state concluded.