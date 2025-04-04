In unprecedented move, US National Security Agency chief and deputy director fired

The top two officials with the US National Security Agency (NSA) were fired from their positions on Thursday, according to multiple media reports. The firings were unprecedented, but come on the heels of multiple firings of key officials since the Trump administration took office in January, in a sharp break with tradition.

NSA Chief Air Force Gen. Timothy Haugh and Deputy Director Wendy Noble were both removed from their positions, drawing scathing criticism of the Trump administration from congressional Democrats.

"I am deeply disturbed by the decision to remove General Haugh as Director of the National Security Agency," Rep. Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said in a statement.

"I have known General Haugh to be an honest and forthright leader who followed the law and put national security first-I fear those are precisely the qualities that could lead to his firing in this Administration," Hines continued.

"The Intelligence Committee and the American people need an immediate explanation for this decision, which makes all of us less safe."

No explanation for the dismissals were given from the White House.

According to The Washington Post, US Cyber Command Deputy William Hartmann was named acting NSA director and NSA Executive Director Sheila Thomas was named acting deputy director.

Haugh served as both NSA director, a post he took in February 2024, and head of the US Cyber Command. He also served more than 30 years in the Air Force, primarily in cyber and intelligence roles.

Noble was second in charge as deputy NSA director and was also the agency's senior civilian leader, who worked her way up the department since 1987. She was reassigned to a job within the Pentagon's office of the Defense Undersecretary for Intelligence, according to the Post.

Former senior intelligence official Larry Pfeiffer told NBC News that the dismissals were "unprecedented."

"America should worry when the politicians want to control the guys with the world's most powerful eavesdropping capability," said Pfeiffer, adding that previous presidents have deferred to the advice of the defense secretary and CIA director on appointments to lead the NSA.





