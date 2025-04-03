US initial jobless claims down 6,000 last week

The number of Americans filing first-time jobless claims fell by 6,000 last week, reaching 219,000 for the week ending March 29.

The figure came in below market predictions of 225,000.

The previous week's number was revised upward by 1,000 to 225,000, according to Labor Department data released Thursday.

The four-week average of jobless claims also fell by 1,250 to 223,000. However, the prior week's average was revised slightly upward by 250, bringing it to 224,250.

In February, the US economy added 151,000 jobs, following a downwardly revised 125,000 in January.

The unemployment rate edged up slightly from 4% in January to 4.1% in February.



