US considers indirect nuclear talks with Iran amid Mideast military buildup: Report

The White House is evaluating an Iranian proposal for indirect nuclear talks while simultaneously reinforcing US military forces in the Middle East, according to US officials who spoke to Axios.

The dual-track approach comes as President Donald Trump warns of devastating strikes if diplomacy fails.

Trump repeatedly stated his preference for a deal but issued stark warnings. "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before," he told NBC News. While he set a two-month deadline for negotiations, the exact timeline remains unclear.

A US official confirmed that Trump recently received Iran's formal response to his letter sent to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei weeks ago.

Iran has agreed only to Oman-mediated indirect talks and refuses to discuss non-nuclear issues like its missile program -- a key US demand.

Although the White House opts for direct talks, it is not ruling out Tehran's offer, said sources, adding no decision has been made.

The US National Security Council did not immediately respond to Anadolu's request for confirmation.

MILITARY PREPARATIONS ESCALATE



The Pentagon has significantly bolstered its regional presence, including extending the deployment of two aircraft carriers and dispatching B-2 stealth bombers to Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

A US official noted the moves are "not disconnected" from Trump's deadline. Meanwhile, Khamenei warned that while he doubts a US attack, Iran would deliver "a heavy blow in return."

TRUMP'S IRAN POLICY



Trump's Iranian policy has been marked by "maximum pressure" since he withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA). His administration imposed crippling sanctions, isolated Iran diplomatically and targeted its regional proxies.

Despite past failures to restart talks, the latest developments suggest a precarious balance between diplomacy and a military threat.