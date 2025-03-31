Majority of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of economy: Poll

As many as 58% disapprove of US President Donald Trump's handling of the economy, dropping to its lowest level since December of 2017, according to a poll released Monday by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll, conducted on March 20-24 among 1,229 adults, found that about seven in 10 describe the state of the economy as "poor," a level of negativity that has remained unchanged since the final weeks of Joe Biden's presidency in December 2024, when the question was last asked.

"Trump's overall job approval is essentially the same as it was when he took office for the first time in 2017, though lower than Joe Biden's at the beginning of his term," the poll said.

The survey also examined Trump's policies on migration, foreign conflicts, and trade.

Asked about the president's handling of immigration, 49% said they approve, while 50% disapproved.

On the "Israeli-Palestinian conflict," 54% disapprove of Trump's approach, while 44% approve.

His handling of "trade negotiations with other countries," amid international criticism of tariffs, received 60% disapproval compared to 38% approval.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, 56% said they disapprove of Trump's stance, while 41% approve.