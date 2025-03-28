US federal judge questions legality of Trump-era watchdog firings

A federal judge has suggested that US President Donald Trump likely violated federal law when he dismissed eight inspectors general without notifying Congress, but indicated that their reinstatement remains unlikely.

During a hearing in the US District Court of Columbia on Thursday, Judge Ana Reyes cast doubt on the legality of Trump's actions but said the court's authority may be limited in addressing the dismissals, ABC News reported.

"I do not see how I can reinstate the IGs (inspectors generals) even if I find that the statute is constitutional," Reyes remarked. "I think what we would be dealing with maybe would be either back pay or something of the sort."

The lawsuit, brought by the former inspectors general, challenges their abrupt terminations in January. Federal law mandates that the president inform Congress before removing an inspector general, a requirement that Trump's administration did not fulfill.

When pressed on the issue, Department of Justice (DOJ) attorney Jeremy Newman acknowledged the lack of compliance but disputed that it was a legal requirement.

"What I would say is we don't dispute that the president did not comply with the sentence in the statute calling for congressional notice," Newman stated.

Reyes, however, questioned this interpretation, emphasizing the statute's clarity.

"As I've been reminded a lot recently, English is my second language, but I think I know where a period ends a sentence," she said, underscoring her disagreement with the DOJ's argument.

While critical of how inspectors general were dismissed, Reyes framed the central issue as one of legality rather than fairness.

"I think you can all agree that this is not a decent way to treat anyone," she said. "The question is whether it was legal."

The case continues as the plaintiffs seek remedies, potentially including financial compensation, for their terminations.