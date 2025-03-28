US federal employees file complaint over DEI-related firings

A group of US federal employees filed a complaint Wednesday claiming they were fired for their involvement in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) activities and are now seeking reinstatement and back pay.

The former employees filed a complaint with the US Merit Systems Protection Board, arguing that their mass firings for participating in DEI programs violated their First Amendment rights by targeting them for their perceived political views.

The complaint also asserts that the anti-DEI executive orders violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by disproportionately targeting non-white male federal workers with hostility, job interference, and termination.

Additionally, the complaint alleges that the Trump administration specifically targeted employees linked to DEI efforts, including those no longer actively involved in DEI work.

The complaint was filed by the District of Columbia American Civil Liberties Union, two law firms, and Democracy Forward on behalf of the federal employees.

The employees are requesting reinstatement to their jobs, compensation for lost wages, and damages for the harm caused.

Shortly after taking office, President Donald Trump issued an executive order directing the Office of Personnel Management to end all DEI-related activities within the federal government.