Trump says ‘you can never become a woman’ if you’re born with male DNA

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a Women's History Month event at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 26, 2025. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump reiterated Wednesday that there are only two genders: male and female.

"For four long years, we had an administration that tried to abolish the very concept of womanhood and replace it with radical gender ideology," Trump told a women's history month event.

He blamed the former Biden administration for destroying women's spaces.

They "even tried to replace the word 'mother' with the term 'birther person'. A mother became a birther person. What's that all about?" he said.

He reminded the participants that he signed an executive order last month titled "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" which intends to ban transgender women from competing in women's and girls' sports.

"No matter how many surgeries you have or chemicals you inject, if you're born with male DNA in every cell of your body, you can never become a woman. You're not going to be a woman.

"And that's why, last month, I proudly signed a historic Executive Order to ban men from competing in women's sports," he added.