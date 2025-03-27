 Contact Us
Death of missing US soldiers in Lithuania not confirmed: NATO

NATO clarified that the deaths of four missing US soldiers in Lithuania have not been confirmed, following confusion over Secretary-General Mark Rutte's remarks. The soldiers, who disappeared during a training exercise, are still being searched for, with their vehicle found submerged in water near Vilnius.

Published March 27,2025
NATO on Wednesday clarified the secretary-general's earlier remarks about the missing US soldiers in Lithuania, saying that their deaths have not been confirmed.

"We regret any confusion about remarks Secretary-General Mark Rutte delivered on this today. He was referring to emerging news reports & was not confirming the fate of the missing, which is still unknown," NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart wrote on X.

She noted that the search for the missing soldiers still continues.

On Tuesday, four US Army soldiers went missing during a routine training exercise in the Baltic nation of Lithuania.

A multinational search operation is currently underway in eastern Pabrade city near the capital Vilnius, according to the US Army Europe and Africa command's public affairs office.

The vehicle of the soldiers was then found submerged in water, the US Army said Wednesday.

US forces routinely participate in joint training exercises with NATO allies in Lithuania, a small country with a population of some 1.9 million situated between Russia and the Baltic Sea.