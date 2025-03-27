Canada PM Carney says nothing is off the table when it comes to responding to US tariffs

 Contact Us
Published March 27,2025
Nothing is off the table when it comes to responding to U.S. tariffs that are due to come into effect on April 2, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday.

Carney told a press conference that he would speak to provincial premiers and business leaders on Friday to discuss a coordinated response to the auto sector tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday.

"Nothing is off the table to defend our workers and our country," he said.

One option for Canada is to impose excise duties on exports of oil, potash and other commodities.