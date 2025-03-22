Trump revokes security clearances of Harris, Clinton, other political rivals

US President Donald Trump has ordered the revocation of security clearances of several high-profile political rivals, including former Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

In a late-night memo on Friday, Trump directed all federal agencies to immediately strip access to classified information for over a dozen individuals.

"I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information," Trump said in the directive. "I hereby direct every executive department and agency head to take all additional action as necessary and consistent with existing law to revoke any active security clearances."

This latest move follows Trump's February decision to rescind former President Joe Biden's security clearance and bar him from receiving daily intelligence briefings.

The revocations also target former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, both Republicans who served on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard had previously confirmed the cancellation of security clearances for Biden-era officials, including former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The order also applies to legal figures such as New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, both of whom led legal efforts against Trump.

In a separate memo, Trump expanded his crackdown to include law firms involved in lawsuits against his administration. He tasked Attorney General Pam Bondi with reviewing legal organizations that, in his view, engaged in "frivolous" litigation or obstructed key policy initiatives.







