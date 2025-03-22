France, Germany, and UK jointly call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip

A Palestinian woman and a child mourn over the body of a relative killed in an Israeli strike [AFP]

France, Germany and the UK, collectively known as the E3, called for an immediate return to a ceasefire in Gaza on Friday, urging Israel to fully respect international law and allow immediate access to humanitarian aid.

"The resumption of Israeli strikes in Gaza marks a dramatic step backward for the people of Gaza, the hostages, their families and the entire region," said a joint statement by the three countries.

"We are appalled by the civilian casualties and urgently call for an immediate return to a ceasefire," it added.

All parties were urged to resume negotiations to ensure the full implementation and permanence of the ceasefire, which should also include the release of Israeli prisoners.

The statement emphasized that all Israelis and Palestinians have the right to peace and security, highlighting that the conflict cannot be resolved through military means.

"A return to fighting will only result in the deaths of more Palestinian civilians and Israeli hostages," it said.

"We call on Israel to restore humanitarian access, including water and electricity, and ensure access to medical care and temporary medical evacuations in accordance with international humanitarian law," the statement added.

It also emphasized that there "must be a full investigation into what happened" in Israel's attack on the UN building.

The countries said they were "deeply shocked" by the Israeli attack on the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) guesthouse in central Gaza, where one employee was killed and several others injured, noting that there were European citizens among the victims.

The statement said: "UN personnel and its premises should be protected and never be a target. There must be a full investigation into what happened. A long-lasting ceasefire is the only credible pathway towards a sustainable peace, a two-state solution and the reconstruction of Gaza."

More than 700 Palestinians were killed and over 1,000 others injured in a surprise aerial campaign by Israel on Gaza since Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

This escalation represents the largest breach of the ceasefire agreement, which Israel has failed to implement fully, especially the second phase that was supposed to commence after the first phase ended in early March.

Since Israel's offensive on Gaza, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, the death toll of Palestinians has risen to nearly 50,000, while the number of injured has reached 113,213, according to official sources.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.