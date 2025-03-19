White House condemns 'despicable' spate of 'heinous' attacks on Tesla

Investigators look over the scene at a Tesla Collision Center after an individual used incendiary devices to set several vehicles on fire on March 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (AFP)

The White House sharply condemned a dramatic uptick in violent attacks on Tesla, maintaining that the assaults on vehicles made by Elon Musk, a top political ally of President Donald Trump, are "despicable."

"We certainly think it's despicable the violence that has taken place against Tesla, the company, its employees, and also just Americans who have chosen to drive an electric vehicle," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"Many of them are Democrats. By the way, Democrats were big supporters of Tesla and of electric vehicles, until Elon Musk decided to vote for Donald Trump. So, we would like Democrats to also come out and condemn this heinous violence that we have seen," she added.

The rebuke came after a "targeted" attack Tuesday on a Tesla sales center in the US city of Las Vegas left multiple vehicles damaged, with at least two engulfed in flames. At least five vehicles were ultimately damaged in the firebomb and shooting attack, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The attack was the latest in a wave that has targeted Tesla facilities and vehicles, driven by a backlash against Musk's role in leading the Trump administration's efforts to impose sweeping cuts across the federal government.

Trump vowed to label the violence "domestic terrorism" and threatened perpetrators with severe consequences.

Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a warning last week to Tesla vandals. "If you're going to touch a Tesla, go to a dealership, do anything, you better watch out because we're coming after you," she said.