US Education Department to cut nearly half of workforce

People walk in front of the Department of Education building, amid reports that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will take steps to defund the federal Education Department, in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

The US Department of Education announced Tuesday that it will cut nearly half of its workforce after President Donald Trump proposed to eliminate the agency entirely.

"As part of the Department of Education's final mission, the Department today initiated a reduction in force (RIF) impacting nearly 50% of the Department's workforce," the agency said in a statement.

It added that impacted staff will be placed on administrative leave beginning Friday, March 21.

"When President Trump was inaugurated (on Jan. 20), the Department's workforce stood at 4,133 workers. After today's actions, the Department's workforce will total roughly 2,183 workers. Included in the reduction in force are nearly 600 employees who accepted voluntary resignation opportunities and retirement over the last seven weeks," with 259 opting for the Deferred Resignation Program and 313 accepting Voluntary Separation Incentive Payment, according to the statement.

Affected employees will begin teleworking Wednesday before transitioning to paid administrative leave on March 21, CNN reported, citing officials.

In accordance with federal regulations, those impacted will receive full pay and benefits until June 9, in addition to severance pay or retirement benefits based upon their length of service, said the agency.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon framed the cuts as part of a broader efficiency initiative.

"Today's reduction in force reflects the Department of Education's commitment to efficiency, accountability, and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents, and teachers," she said in a statement.