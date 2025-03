Ukraine has shown it is willing to adopt a ceasefire and now Russia must respond, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday, a day after US and Ukrainian officials agreed to put a truce proposal to Moscow.

"Everything depends on whether Russia wants a ceasefire and silence, or it wants to continue killing people," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv, adding: "Ukraine has demonstrated its position... and today Russia has to respond to this."