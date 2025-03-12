3 more Gazans injured by Israeli army fire amid ceasefire violations

Three more Palestinians were wounded by Israeli artillery shelling in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday despite a ceasefire agreement, medics said.

Witnesses said Israeli tanks fired more than 10 shells on the Shabura refugee camp in central Rafah.

Medics said three people were injured in the attack and were transferred to a hospital for medical attention.

Israeli shelling was also reported in the southeastern parts of Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza, but no information was yet available about injuries.

According to witnesses, scores of Palestinians were displaced from eastern Khan Younis by Israeli army fire toward their tents in the area.

The attacks were the latest Israeli violations of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in Gaza in January, halting Israel's brutal war, which has killed over 48,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, the Gaza local authorities reported almost daily ceasefire violations by the Israeli army.

Palestinian authorities said that at least 137 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire came into force in November.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its military campaign.







