Polish premier proposes Türkiye take active role in initiating Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Poland has proposed that Türkiye take an active role in initiating Russia-Ukraine peace talks, said the Polish premier on Wednesday in the Turkish capital.

At a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara, Donald Tusk said Türkiye and Poland have wanted peace since day one of the Russia-Ukraine war, adding that Warsaw welcomes the talks held in Saudi Arabia this week.

Following their meeting at the presidential complex with high-level discussions of bilateral and global issues, Erdoğan told reporters that Türkiye and Poland are key allies positioned on the eastern and southern flanks of NATO, commanding the alliance's two largest ground armies in Europe.

- TÜRKIYE AND EU

Tusk stated his desire to see Türkiye in the EU, saying: "We really hope that the process of Türkiye's entry into the EU is now a realistic and tangible process. We have always supported Türkiye in this regard and we will continue to do so."

He also said they want the trade volume between the two countries to reach $15 billion and that he believes they will reach this, and that they have already exceeded $12 billion.

Saying that stabilizing the region is Poland's goal, Tusk underlined that Ukraine's reconstruction is also one of the goals and that this is an opportunity for both Polish and Turkish companies.

- 'TÜRKIYE'S ROLE IN RECONSTRUCTİON AND STABILIZATION OF SYRIA IS UNDENIABLE'

Tusk stressed that he is confident they will work together to rebuild Syria and added: "Türkiye's role in the reconstruction and stabilization of Syria cannot be denied."

Pointing to the good relations between Poland and the US, Tusk said that he hoped that this joint work would be accepted by many partner countries.

Tusk said they also had the chance to participate in big projects, adding that they are planning to work on the construction of a high-speed train system and that Türkiye is experienced in this field.

Stating that they want to benefit from Türkiye's experience, Tusk said that today is a very valuable day in terms of cooperation and relations.













