TRUMP SLAMS CANADA AS TARIFF ABUSER FOLLOWING ONTARIOS 25% ELECTRICITY SURCHARGE

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Canada a "tariff abuser" and said Washington would no longer be "subsidizing Canada" following Ontario's decision to impose a 25% electricity surcharge on three US states.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: "Despite the fact that Canada is charging the USA from 250% to 390% Tariffs on many of our farm products, Ontario just announced a 25% surcharge on 'electricity,' of all things, and you're not even allowed to do that."

"Canada is a Tariff abuser, and always has been, but the United States is not going to be subsidizing Canada any longer," the president said.

"We don't need your Cars, we don't need your Lumber, we don't need your Energy, and very soon, you will find that out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," he added.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Monday a 25% surcharge on electricity the province provides to 1.5 million American homes.

The surcharge is a retaliatory measure for Trump's tariffs and will affect New York State, Minnesota and Michigan.

"Because our Tariffs are reciprocal, we'll just get it all back on April 2," Trump said.

On April 2, the US will impose reciprocal tariffs on nations that slap tariffs on goods imported from the US.