CAIR report shows Islamophobia has surged in United States amid Gaza war

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), one of the largest Muslim civil rights groups in the US, reported a 7.4% increase in incidents of discrimination and attacks against Muslims following the Israeli war on Gaza.

In a report released Tuesday on incidents last year, CAIR noted that 2024 saw the highest number of complaints on anti-Muslim and anti-Arab incidents, totaling 8,658.

"The US-backed Gaza genocide has triggered a wave of Islamophobia in the US for the second consecutive year," the report said.

Employment discrimination made up 15.4% of the complaints, followed by immigration and asylum issues at 14.8%.

Complaints involving discrimination against Muslim and Palestinian students accounted for 9.8%, while hate crimes against Muslims and Arabs represented 7.5%.

The report identified Israel's attacks on Gaza as the primary factor behind the increase in incidents.

It also highlighted that Islamophobia, anti-Arab sentiment, and antisemitism had all surged in the US.

It cited cases where academics resigned under pressure and students were investigated for participating in pro-Palestine protests, arguing that these actions threatened freedom of expression.

The arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a US permanent legal resident and recent Columbia University graduate who helped lead an anti-war pro-Palestinian encampment on campus in April 2024, was highlighted as another case of Islamophobic and anti-Arab actions.

The report also referenced the October 2023 stabbing death of a 6-year-old Palestinian-American child, with the perpetrator convicted of a hate crime.

