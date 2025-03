Liberal Party of Canada Leader Mark Carney speaks following the announcement of his win at the party's announcement event in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo)

Canada's Liberal Party overwhelmingly elected Mark Carney as its new leader and the country's next prime minister on Sunday, tasking the former central banker with helming Ottawa's response to threats from US President Donald Trump.

Carney, 59, won 85.9 percent of the ballots cast in the Liberal Party leadership vote, according to the final tally.