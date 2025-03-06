Trump threatens federal action if DC mayor fails to tackle homelessness

US President Donald Trump urged Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday to take action against homelessness in the city, particularly near government landmarks.

"We have notified the Mayor of Washington, D.C. that she must clean up all of the unsightly homeless encampments in the City, specifically including the ones outside of the State Department, and near the White House," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

He further warned that if Bowser was unable to address the issue, he would intervene.

"If she is not capable of doing so, we will be forced to do it for her!"

The president emphasized his desire for the city to be "CLEAN and SAFE," expressing frustration with the state of the capital.

He closed the statement with a nod to Bowser's ongoing efforts.

"Thank you Mayor Bowser for your efforts on behalf of the Citizens of our Country. Hopefully you will be successful!"

The issue of homelessness in Washington, DC has been a contentious topic in local politics, with encampments growing near government buildings and affecting residents and visitors.

The call for action comes amid ongoing discussions about the federal government's role in managing DC's challenges.

Trump argued in February for a federal takeover of the city, claiming that local officials have failed to effectively address crime and homelessness.

However, Mayor Bowser defended her administration's approach, noting that collaboration between the city and federal government remains strong.

"The President is very focused on making our nation's capital the most beautiful capital in the world, and it turns out, that's our focus too," she said.

Bowser highlighted the city's ongoing public safety efforts, claiming a "historic decrease in crime" due to improved accountability measures.

She also pointed to the significant role of federal involvement in DC's governance, particularly in criminal justice, with federal judges and prosecutors playing a key part.

"We had to get a better focus on accountability for violent crime, and we've been able to do that, and we're seeing the impacts of that," she added, praising the work of local police officers.





