New York governor slams ‘King’ Trump over move to halt congestion pricing

New York Governor Kathy Hochul criticized President Donald Trump on Wednesday for declaring himself " king " after his administration moved to end congestion pricing involving new tolls for Manhattan drivers.

Taking to the social media platform X, Hochul called Trump a "wannabe king" and accused him of undermining the public transit system in New York.

"We are a nation of laws, not ruled by a king," she said.

"Donald Trump isn't a 'king,' and we won't let him use New Yorkers as roadkill on his revenge tour," she added.

Hochul affirmed that she would not let the issue go lightly, saying: "We'll see him in court."

Arguing that the pricing regime had positive effects, she said that "ever since congestion pricing started, traffic has decreased. Commuters are getting to work faster. Foot traffic to local businesses is spiking."

Trump's Department of Transportation under the direction of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy moved Wednesday to end the Manhattan toll program.

Trump bragged about the move on his Truth Social platform, saying he "saved New York" from congestion pricing, adding "LONG LIVE THE KING," in an apparent reference to himself.

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!" he said.





